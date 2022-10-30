Calls for Boycott of British Chocolate Giant as Hindu Activist Claims Diwali Ad Targets Modi
Last July, Cadbury landed in a controversy in India after several social media users shared a screenshot of the company's website, where the following was allegedly mentioned: "Please note, if any of our products contain gelatin in the ingredients, the gelatin we use is halal certified and derived from beef."
British multinational confectionery company Cadbury has found itself in hot water over a Diwali advertisement campaign. Social media erupted in outrage after Hindu political activist Sadhvi Prachi shared the ad on Twitter, claiming that the commercial is controversial because it features a poor lamp seller named "Damodar," who is allegedly modelled on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father.
Prachi went on to allege that the company had “done this to show someone with PM Narendra Modi’s father’s name in poor light.”
Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels?— Dr. Prachi Sadhvi (@Sadhvi_prachi) October 30, 2022
The shopless poor lamp seller is Damodar.
This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala.
Shame on cadbury Company #BoycottCadbury pic.twitter.com/QvzbmOMcX2
Soon after she shared the tweet, #BoycottCadbury started to trend on the social media platform as users began posting a screenshot of the brand's website that surfaced last year where the company allegedly stated that it used gelatin "which is halal certified and derived from beef."
© Photo : Twitter/@Paise_WalaOrgNetizens Call for Boycott Cadbury as They Shared Old Screenshot of Company
Netizens Call for Boycott Cadbury as They Shared Old Screenshot of Company
© Photo : Twitter/@Paise_WalaOrg
© Photo : Twitter/@BisargaOnlineA Twitter User Calls for Boycott of all Cadbury Products
A Twitter User Calls for Boycott of all Cadbury Products
© Photo : Twitter/@BisargaOnline
At the time, Cadbury issued a clarification that all products manufactured and sold in India were vegetarian following the massive outrage. Further, the company appealed to its customers to verify facts about Cadbury's product before sharing them further.
There were some users, however, who slammed Sadhvi Prachi, saying: “This #BoycottCadbury is another level of stupidity”.
High time people should remove anything related to “Narendra “ , “Damodar” and “Modi” from their name!— Dr Pooja Tripathi (@Pooja_Tripathii) October 30, 2022
RW tumko bhi cancel kar dega !
This #BoycottCadbury is another level of stupidity! https://t.co/NOfMPda6TY
Some users also said that they “will continue to buy and eat Cadbury products.”