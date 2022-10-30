International
Bolsonaro, Lula Cast Ballots in Presidential Runoff – Video
Bolsonaro, Lula Cast Ballots in Presidential Runoff – Video
October 2nd saw the Brazilian presidential election's first round, in which Bolsonaro managed to obtain 43% of the vote, while da Silva gained 48%.
Brazil’s incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the country’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cast ballots in the presidential runoff on Sunday, which comes after both failed to snatch over 50% of the votes in the first round earlier this month.A video showed yellow and green T-shirt­-clad Bolsonaro voting on Sunday morning at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, where he was seen casting a ballot and then making a victory sign with both hands.In separate footage, da Silva was seen surrounded by reporters after he voted at a public school-turned-polling station in Sao Paulo.With more than 156 million people eligible to vote in the Brazilian election, at least 120 million are expected to cast ballots in the Sunday runoff, which comes as the South American country is fighting high inflation, plummeting economic growth and rising poverty.A survey conducted by the Datafolha pollster on Saturday revealed that about 52% of Brazilians would choose da Silva, while 48% cast their ballots in favor of Bolsonaro.
Bolsonaro, Lula Cast Ballots in Presidential Runoff – Video

October 2nd saw the Brazilian presidential election's first round, in which Bolsonaro managed to obtain 43% of the vote, while da Silva gained 48%.
Brazil’s incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the country’s former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cast ballots in the presidential runoff on Sunday, which comes after both failed to snatch over 50% of the votes in the first round earlier this month.
A video showed yellow and green T-shirt­-clad Bolsonaro voting on Sunday morning at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, where he was seen casting a ballot and then making a victory sign with both hands.

“God willing, we’ll be victorious later today. Or even better, Brazil will be victorious,” the president was quoted as saying after the procedure.

In separate footage, da Silva was seen surrounded by reporters after he voted at a public school-turned-polling station in Sao Paulo.
With more than 156 million people eligible to vote in the Brazilian election, at least 120 million are expected to cast ballots in the Sunday runoff, which comes as the South American country is fighting high inflation, plummeting economic growth and rising poverty.
A survey conducted by the Datafolha pollster on Saturday revealed that about 52% of Brazilians would choose da Silva, while 48% cast their ballots in favor of Bolsonaro.
