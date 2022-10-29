https://sputniknews.com/20221029/weekly-news-wrap-up-elon-musk-takes-over-twitter-russias-a-dirty-bomb-scare-1102813683.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Russia's a Dirty Bomb Scare

Weekly News Wrap-up; Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Russia's a Dirty Bomb Scare

Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired several Twitter executives 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T07:32+0000

2022-10-29T07:32+0000

2022-10-29T12:32+0000

the critical hour

dirty bomb

nato

haiti

elon musk

twitter

africom

finland

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102813537_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_63ca3d1f891386dd66052933c7c8a035.png

Weekly News Wrap-up; Elon Musk Takes Over Twitter; Russia's a Dirty Bomb Scare Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired several Twitter executives

Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss a dirty bomb plot in Ukraine. Russia has exposed a plot to explode a dirty bomb in Ukraine and blames the Kremlin. Also, the White House claims that only Zelensky has to determine when negotiations begin with Russia.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. The Biden administration is finalizing plans to cap Russian oil prices. Also, economic numbers are looking up but major indicators reveal that structural problems have not been addressed and fuel prices will be increasing in the coming months.Nicolas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq, joins us to discuss Russia. Nicolas Davies and Medea Benjamin have penned an article in rebuttal to Congressional progressives who backtracked on their call for diplomacy with Russia. Also, NATO may be looking to move more nuclear weapons close to Russia's border via Finland.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US is manufacturing a crisis in Haiti to justify an invasion. Also, Congressional progressives backtrack on their Ukraine diplomacy letter.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. Elon Musk has taken over Twitter and fired several Twitter executives. Also, President Biden ordered progressives to denounce themselves, and Europe is under the control of the US mafia.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

haiti

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

dirty bomb, nato, haiti, elon musk, twitter, africom, finland, аудио, radio