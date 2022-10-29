https://sputniknews.com/20221029/uk-royal-navy-chief-orders-probe-into-submarine-service-related-sex-abuse-claims--1102823820.html

UK Royal Navy Chief Orders Probe Into Submarine Service-Related Sex Abuse Claims

In late March, the UK Ministry of Defense rolled out a zero-tolerance policy, which stipulates aligning the Royal Navy, RAF, and Army under one approach to... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

UK Admiral Ben Key, the first sea lord and chief of the naval staff, has ordered an extensive probe into what he slammed as “abhorrent” claims of bullying, misogyny and sexual harassment against women in the Royal Navy Submarine Service. The first sea lord pointed out that “these allegations are abhorrent,” adding that “sexual assault and harassment has no place in the Royal Navy and will not be tolerated.”The statement comes after a UK media outlet referred to female whistleblowers who served with the submarine fleet and had come forward “to expose serious claims of mistreatment up and down the chain of command.”The purported abuse reportedly occurred for more than a decade after the submarine service lifted its ban on female recruits in 2011.As for the whistleblowers, they include “former trailblazer” Sophie Brook, who was one of the first women to join the service and served on vanguard class submarines, which carry nuclear weapons. The 30-year-old said she had decided to speak out to help other female submariners, as she accused the Navy of being an “old boys’ club.”She added that “the best thing” she “ever did” was to leave the Navy but that she is concerned over the women she had left behind. “It was just a constant campaign of sexual bullying,” Brook argued, citing one senior officer who she claimed “licked her ear, blew on her neck and punched her in the kidney.”The allegations by other whistleblowers include male crew members compiling a list that set out the order in which women would be raped in case there is a catastrophic event on board a submarine.The whistleblowers claimed UK female submarines, who were frequently screamed at, called c***s and hit with clipboards and pens, were also “constantly pestered for sex” and “seen as legitimate targets.”The developments come after the British Ministry of Defense announced a new Zero Tolerance policy in late March, as part of its “commitment to crack down on unacceptable sexual behavior and sexual offences.”“This policy aligns the Royal Navy, RAF, and Army under one approach to dealing with incidences, that will be implemented across the UK Armed Forces to enable services to better support victims and secure justice for them,” according to the ministry's press release issued at the time.

