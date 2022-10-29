International
Pashinyan Says Ready to Sign Document Extending Russian Peacekeepers Stay in Karabakh
Pashinyan Says Ready to Sign Document Extending Russian Peacekeepers Stay in Karabakh
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday that he is ready to sign a document on extension of Russian peacekeepers mandate... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russia brokered a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan and deployed its peacekeepers to the region following a short conflict between Baku and Yerevan over a decades-long territorial dispute in Nagorno-Karabakh.In September, hostilities broke out on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border; however, the sides have managed to strike another ceasefire agreement.Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said last week, following a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague, that a peace deal between Baku and Yerevan may be reached by the end of 2022.
Pashinyan Says Ready to Sign Document Extending Russian Peacekeepers Stay in Karabakh

09:32 GMT 29.10.2022
