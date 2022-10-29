Musk at Twitter's Helm, Palestine Updates, Brazil Election Preview

https://sputniknews.com/20221029/musk-at-twitters-helm-palestine-updates-brazil-election-preview-1102810552.html
Former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the finalizing of the $44 billion Twitter deal, Chuck Schumber’s hot mic moment on the midterms, and the ongoing US interference in Africa.Author and Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the situation in Palestine and Israel, including the new militant Palestinian organization the Lions’ Den, the reality within the refugee camps in Palestine, the current status of illegal Israeli settlements, and an outlook into the Israeli elections next week.International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses this weekend’s elections in Brazil, the elections’ effect on both the region and the globe, how the fate of the Amazon relates to the election, and concerns about electoral inaccuracies claimed by Bolsonaro.In this week’s News of the Weird, the Misfits discuss a parent tackling a nine-year-old, a horse returns home after eight years, and a woman releases angry bees on police serving an eviction notice.The Misfits also discuss Belgian teachers’ intention to strike, Kanye’s continual downspiral, and something that France and Germany finally can agree on.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
07:14 GMT 29.10.2022 (Updated: 12:27 GMT 29.10.2022)
Former Washington Post bureau chief and foreign correspondent Jon Jeter joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the finalizing of the $44 billion Twitter deal, Chuck Schumber’s hot mic moment on the midterms, and the ongoing US interference in Africa.
Author and Western Region Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition Richard Becker discusses the situation in Palestine and Israel, including the new militant Palestinian organization the Lions’ Den, the reality within the refugee camps in Palestine, the current status of illegal Israeli settlements, and an outlook into the Israeli elections next week.
International Director of El Ciudadano media platform Denis Rogatyuk discusses this weekend’s elections in Brazil, the elections’ effect on both the region and the globe, how the fate of the Amazon relates to the election, and concerns about electoral inaccuracies claimed by Bolsonaro.
In this week’s News of the Weird, the Misfits discuss a parent tackling a nine-year-old, a horse returns home after eight years, and a woman releases angry bees on police serving an eviction notice.
The Misfits also discuss Belgian teachers’ intention to strike, Kanye’s continual downspiral, and something that France and Germany finally can agree on.
