https://sputniknews.com/20221029/london-reportedly-mulling-extension-of-uks-foreign-aid-budget-freeze-for-extra-2-years-1102818041.html
London Reportedly Mulling Extension of UK's Foreign Aid Budget Freeze for Extra 2 Years
London Reportedly Mulling Extension of UK's Foreign Aid Budget Freeze for Extra 2 Years
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering freezing the United Kingdom's foreign aid budget for extra two years to balance the country's... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T05:09+0000
2022-10-29T05:09+0000
2022-10-29T05:09+0000
world
uk
budget
rishi sunak
foreign aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093271031_0:31:3043:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_9f6bc174d616efe404794f6dbd93662c.jpg
In July it was reported that the UK Exchequer was suspending "non-essential aid spending" for countries other than Ukraine over fears of exceeding the spending limit. Last year, the UK government cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP to facilitate the economy's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.According to the report, the UK government is considering extending the freeze on foreign aid spending by another two years until 2026-2027 to save some 4 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) a year.In late October 2021, Sunak, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the UK government was aiming to reverse the cut in the overseas aid budget to its usual level of 0.7% of GDP by 2024.
https://sputniknews.com/20221011/uk-chancellor-will-need-60bln-of-brutal-spending-cuts-to-fund-mini-budget-ifs-warns-1101708576.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093271031_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d7dc286ed04cf55efa03fe678683e983.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, budget, rishi sunak, foreign aid
uk, budget, rishi sunak, foreign aid
London Reportedly Mulling Extension of UK's Foreign Aid Budget Freeze for Extra 2 Years
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering freezing the United Kingdom's foreign aid budget for extra two years to balance the country's economy, British media reported on Friday, citing Treasury sources.
In July it was reported that the UK Exchequer was suspending "non-essential aid spending" for countries other than Ukraine over fears of exceeding the spending limit. Last year, the UK government cut the overseas aid budget from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP to facilitate the economy's post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
According to the report, the UK government is considering extending the freeze on foreign aid spending by another two years until 2026-2027 to save some 4 billion pounds ($4.65 billion) a year.
In late October 2021, Sunak
, then-Chancellor of the Exchequer, said that the UK government was aiming to reverse the cut in the overseas aid budget to its usual level of 0.7% of GDP by 2024.