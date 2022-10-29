International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/huge-meteoroid-impact-crater-found-on-martian-surface-1102834442.html
Huge Meteoroid Impact Crater Found on Martian Surface
Huge Meteoroid Impact Crater Found on Martian Surface
The impact that produced the crater in question was registered as a magnitude 4 quake by NASA instruments. 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T19:02+0000
2022-10-29T19:02+0000
science & tech
mars
crater
impact
discovery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095002428_0:0:2880:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_722efd87258f093dff33ebbceadfd662.jpg
A massive crater left by a meteoroid impact was discovered on Mars by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.The impact apparently occurred on December 24 last year when another NASA craft, the InSight lander detected a magnitude 4 quake on the Red Planet.Having compared the images take by the Mars Reconnaissance Lander before and after that event, scientists were able to spot the crater in question which is located in the region known as Amazonis Planitia and measures about 150 meters across and 21 meters deep.According to a statement released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this discovery is now believed to be “one of the largest craters ever witnessed forming any place in the solar system”.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095002428_392:0:2552:1620_1920x0_80_0_0_30cc19a3096612d56e5a16328ae3527a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mars, crater, impact, discovery
mars, crater, impact, discovery

Huge Meteoroid Impact Crater Found on Martian Surface

19:02 GMT 29.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Kevin Gill / Mars
Mars - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Flickr / Kevin Gill /
Subscribe
International
India
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The impact that produced the crater in question was registered as a magnitude 4 quake by NASA instruments.
A massive crater left by a meteoroid impact was discovered on Mars by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
The impact apparently occurred on December 24 last year when another NASA craft, the InSight lander detected a magnitude 4 quake on the Red Planet.
Having compared the images take by the Mars Reconnaissance Lander before and after that event, scientists were able to spot the crater in question which is located in the region known as Amazonis Planitia and measures about 150 meters across and 21 meters deep.
“It’s unprecedented to find a fresh impact of this size,” said Ingrid Daubar, planetary scientist from Brown University who leads InSight’s Impact Science Working Group. “It’s an exciting moment in geologic history, and we got to witness it.”
According to a statement released by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, this discovery is now believed to be “one of the largest craters ever witnessed forming any place in the solar system”.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала