Gunman Involved in Wednesday Terrorist Attack in Iran Dies of Wounds, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A terrorist involved in the Wednesday shooting attack near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz died of his wounds... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Iranian media said three unidentified persons opened fire in the grounds of the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in south Iran. The Tasnim news agency reported that there was only one shooter, while the Iranian state broadcaster said that there was also a second attacker who was not far from the mausoleum. As a result of the attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 people were injured. The Iranian authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing this terrorist act to further fuel instability in the country amid mass unrest over the death of a female activist.

