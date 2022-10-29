https://sputniknews.com/20221029/elon-musk-finally-buys-twitter-continuing-consolidation-of-media-1102811977.html

Elon Musk Finally Buys Twitter, Continuing Consolidation of Media

GDP Grew But A Recession May Still Be Coming, High Stakes In Brazil’s Election, No Black American Players In This World Series 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dr. Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law at Cornell University and Senior Counsel for Westwood Capital to discuss the latest GDP report which concluded that the economy grew 2.6% in the last quarter after two consecutive quarters of contraction and what this portends for recession fears as the Federal Reserve continues its campaign to slow the economy, how corporations have continued to exploit inflation to maximize their profits and choke working people thereby exacerbating the inflation problem, how inflation and the economy are likely to affect the upcoming midterms as inflation has not eased, and what steps the Democrats should be running on to slow the rate of inflation and stop price gouging by corporations.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Zoe Pepper-Cunningham, a journalist with People’s Dispatch to discuss the upcoming second round of the Brazilian presidential election between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and Lula da Silva, how the discourse of the right-wing accusing Lula of proposing outrageous ideas and focusing on his imprisonment has created division and hatred, how scandals and political violence perpetrated by Bolsonaro’s supporters have mired his campaign, and what this election means for Latin America in this moment of the rise of progressive governments around the region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective, also the host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss the upcoming World Series and why for the first time in decades there will be no US-born Black players on the field, how the MLB exploits the economic conditions of Latin American countries like Cuba, the Dominican Republic and others to recruit a cheap labor pool of players and consequently abandoned Black US-born players, how the fallout from Kanye West’s spate of antisemitic comments is affecting the future of student athletes enrolled at his Donda Academy as it has closed for the school year, and recent controversy following the spread of a video featuring Republic of Ireland women’s national soccer team players singing a pro-Irish Republican Army song.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of the book "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents" to discuss the capitulation of the Congressional Progressive Caucus following backlash to the letter they sent to the White House calling for diplomacy in Ukraine, the Democrats using Barack Obama to campaign for their candidates and what that signals about the Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, and what Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter means for radical voices and the continued capture of media by billionaires.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

