International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221029/democrats-concerned-about-possible-outcome-of-midterms-ex-white-house-press-secretary-psaki-says-1102817907.html
Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome of Midterms, Ex-White House Press Secretary Psaki Says
Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome of Midterms, Ex-White House Press Secretary Psaki Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Democrats are concerned about the possible outcome of midterm elections in... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-29T05:02+0000
2022-10-29T05:02+0000
americas
us
jen psaki
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102817756_0:173:3027:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_2bea7d15c9dec74012d6d76ada617ea1.jpg
"Democrats are kinda worried about where this is going right now, and it's felt worse in the last week or so," Psaki said, adding that "people are fearful of where the momentum is going in some of these races."She added that "numbers in some of the House races are not where they should be."Psaki said that there would be "investigations" and "multiple impeachments" if Republicans are in control of the House.US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/biden-administration-worries-democrats-could-lose-congress-in-midterm-elections---reports-1102655835.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1d/1102817756_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bb900516c5a5069b446b82dbbd599385.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, jen psaki, us midterm elections
us, jen psaki, us midterm elections

Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome of Midterms, Ex-White House Press Secretary Psaki Says

05:02 GMT 29.10.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankJen Psaki
Jen Psaki - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2022
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Democrats are concerned about the possible outcome of midterm elections in the United States in November.
"Democrats are kinda worried about where this is going right now, and it's felt worse in the last week or so," Psaki said, adding that "people are fearful of where the momentum is going in some of these races."
She added that "numbers in some of the House races are not where they should be."
President Joe Biden departs Holy Trinity Catholic Church in the Georgetown section of Washington, after attending a Mass in Washington, Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Americas
Biden Administration Worries Democrats Could Lose Congress in Midterm Elections - Reports
25 October, 22:33 GMT
Psaki said that there would be "investigations" and "multiple impeachments" if Republicans are in control of the House.
US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала