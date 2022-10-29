https://sputniknews.com/20221029/democrats-concerned-about-possible-outcome-of-midterms-ex-white-house-press-secretary-psaki-says-1102817907.html

Democrats Concerned About Possible Outcome of Midterms, Ex-White House Press Secretary Psaki Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that Democrats are concerned about the possible outcome of midterm elections in... 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Democrats are kinda worried about where this is going right now, and it's felt worse in the last week or so," Psaki said, adding that "people are fearful of where the momentum is going in some of these races."She added that "numbers in some of the House races are not where they should be."Psaki said that there would be "investigations" and "multiple impeachments" if Republicans are in control of the House.US voters go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.

