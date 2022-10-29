UPDATES: At Least 59 Reportedly Dead, 150 Injured Amid Halloween Stampede in Seoul

Itaewon is a nightlife area in the South Korean capital of Seoul, popular among local residents and foreigners.

Around 50 people ended up suffering cardiac arrest in the Itaewon area of Seoul and had to receive CPR, with local media suggesting a possible connection between this incident and a Halloween party.

After several dozen calls to emergency services from people in Itaewon who said they experienced difficulty breathing, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reportedly ordered authorities to provide first aid to these people.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo also urged authorities to strive to minimize damage, while Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon decided to cut short his visit to Europe and return home.