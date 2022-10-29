https://sputniknews.com/20221029/18th-century-american-prison-camp-for-british-soldiers-found-in-pennsylvania-1102829109.html

18th Century American Prison Camp For British Soldiers Found in Pennsylvania

18th Century American Prison Camp For British Soldiers Found in Pennsylvania

With the location of the stockade finally pinpointed, archaeologists now intend to search for artifacts there. 29.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-29T15:44+0000

2022-10-29T15:44+0000

2022-10-29T15:44+0000

americas

pennsylvania

prison camp

archaeology

discovery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca9a68ea14540d5b4fc17a3cb682cbb.jpg

Archaeologists in the United States have discovered the site of an American Revolutionary Era prison camp where captive British soldiers were held.The so-called Camp Security was located in York, Pennsylvania and once housed over 1,000 English, Scottish and Canadian privates and noncommissioned officers for nearly two years during the war, with the first group of prisoners arriving there in 1781.Work at the site went on for decades until researchers finally managed to identify a pattern of post holes and a stockade trench that appeared to match the stockades found at other 18th century military sites, lead archaeologist John Crawmer said.Researchers now hope to try and assess the size of the stockade and to conduct a focused search for artifacts there, Crawmer added.“Was it circular or square, what's inside, what's outside?” he said. “As we do that, we're going to start finding those 18th-century artifacts, the trash pits. We'll be able to start answering questions about where people were sleeping, where they were living, where they were throwing things away, where the privies are.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220804/archaeologists-find-ghost-footprints-in-utah-1098092143.html

americas

pennsylvania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

pennsylvania, prison camp, archaeology, discovery