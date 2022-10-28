https://sputniknews.com/20221028/voting-rights-restricted-in-us-while-two-parties-using-divisive-rhetoric-in-midterms-osce-says-1102804574.html
Voting Rights Restricted in US While Two Parties Using 'Divisive' Rhetoric in Midterms, OSCE Says
An interim report, released Wednesday, stated that voting rights in the US are subject to "numerous restrictions," including restrictions on the voting rights of inmates, former felons and the disabled.Moreover, the political campaigns of the Republican and Democratic parties are marked by "intensely divisive and at times inflammatory rhetoric," the interim report said.With absentee voting by mail possible in all states, claims continue to circulate that absentee ballots are more susceptible to fraud, impacting levels of trust in the current election process, the interim report also said.The report of preliminary findings by the OSCE watchdog on the US midterm elections will be presented during a press conference on November 9.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights released an interim report analyzing the US electoral environment prior to midterms in November, assessing that voting rights are subject to restrictions and that the two major parties are engaged in divisive rhetoric.
An interim report, released Wednesday, stated that voting rights in the US are subject to "numerous restrictions," including restrictions on the voting rights of inmates, former felons and the disabled.
Moreover, the political campaigns of the Republican and Democratic parties
are marked by "intensely divisive and at times inflammatory rhetoric," the interim report said.
With absentee voting by mail possible in all states, claims continue to circulate that absentee ballots are more susceptible to fraud
, impacting levels of trust in the current election process, the interim report also said.
The report of preliminary findings by the OSCE watchdog on the US midterm elections will be presented during a press conference on November 9.