International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/video-protesters-interrupt-blinken-event-in-canada-with-anti-war-slogans-on-ukraine-1102812258.html
Video: Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine
Video: Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T21:02+0000
2022-10-28T21:00+0000
americas
antony blinken
canada
protesters
ukraine crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102795242_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94fb8ef98a373ace7786933da6f31080.jpg
The incident occurred when the two ministers were meeting with an organization supporting Syrian refugees.Protesters can be heard shouting "No foreign military intervention in Ukraine," "Yankee go home," and "We want nothing to do with your war-mongering, Secretary Blinken," according to videos from social media.They also said: "We do not want you." One of the demonstrators carried a hand-written banner "United States = Terrorist State."Both Blinken and Joly were in no danger, but had to relocate their scheduled remarks to the press, according to media reports.
americas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102795242_80:0:2809:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_1851f762634fb5d962b1dcca611091fc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
antony blinken, canada, protesters, ukraine crisis
antony blinken, canada, protesters, ukraine crisis

Video: Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

21:02 GMT 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Blair GableSecretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference with Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Blair Gable
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal on Friday to demand an end to the US involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
The incident occurred when the two ministers were meeting with an organization supporting Syrian refugees.
Protesters can be heard shouting "No foreign military intervention in Ukraine," "Yankee go home," and "We want nothing to do with your war-mongering, Secretary Blinken," according to videos from social media.
They also said: "We do not want you." One of the demonstrators carried a hand-written banner "United States = Terrorist State."
Both Blinken and Joly were in no danger, but had to relocate their scheduled remarks to the press, according to media reports.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала