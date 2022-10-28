https://sputniknews.com/20221028/video-protesters-interrupt-blinken-event-in-canada-with-anti-war-slogans-on-ukraine-1102812258.html

Video: Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

Video: Protesters Interrupt Blinken Event in Canada With Anti-War Slogans on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A group of protesters confronted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly at an event in Montreal... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T21:02+0000

2022-10-28T21:02+0000

2022-10-28T21:00+0000

americas

antony blinken

canada

protesters

ukraine crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102795242_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_94fb8ef98a373ace7786933da6f31080.jpg

The incident occurred when the two ministers were meeting with an organization supporting Syrian refugees.Protesters can be heard shouting "No foreign military intervention in Ukraine," "Yankee go home," and "We want nothing to do with your war-mongering, Secretary Blinken," according to videos from social media.They also said: "We do not want you." One of the demonstrators carried a hand-written banner "United States = Terrorist State."Both Blinken and Joly were in no danger, but had to relocate their scheduled remarks to the press, according to media reports.

americas

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

antony blinken, canada, protesters, ukraine crisis