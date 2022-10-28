https://sputniknews.com/20221028/us-threatens-north-korea-with-nukes-strikes-cripple-france-musk-versus-new-york-times-1102782947.html

Elon Musk posted a number of tweets mocking the New York Times for its dubious sourcing and mimicked its attack on him for meddling in global affairs. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the EU's nuclear moves. The US is streamlining its nuclear weapons deployment to Europe. Also, Finland may be willing to host NATO nuclear weapons.Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. Columnist, joins us to discuss the progressive caucus withdrawing their letter to President Biden. President Biden seems to have ordered a feckless insignificant Progressive caucus to denounce themselves.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. China is confident that it is closer than ever to reunification. Also, technological decoupling from China is a war by other means and North Korea considers another nuclear test.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the EU. Transportation will be brought to a halt due to a one day strike in France. Wyatt is on the ground in Paris covering the event.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US is openly meddling in Iran's internal affairs by supporting unrest in the Islamic Republic. Also, elderly Palestinian activists are beaten by settlers in Israel.Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US political system. Elon Musk posted a number of tweets mocking the New York Times for its dubious sourcing and mimicked its attack on him for meddling in global affairs. Also, Kiev renames a street after a Nazi collaborator and the progressives in the US Congress wimp out on their recommendation for diplomacy.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. Activists slam new sanctions placed on Nicaragua by the Biden administration. Also, Venezuela's retail sector grows dramatically and Juan Guaido is rapidly falling from grace.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP’s US. Out of Africa Network," joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Peace in Ethiopia is impossible as long as the US empire continues to support the ethno fascist TPLF group.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

