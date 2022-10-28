https://sputniknews.com/20221028/us-music-star-jerry-lee-lewis-dies-at-87-1102808532.html
US Music Star Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One of the most famous US singers and songwriters Jerry Lee Lewis died at the age of 87, his representative Zach Farnum confirmed. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T18:45+0000
2022-10-28T18:45+0000
2022-10-28T18:46+0000
americas
jerry lee lewis
death
The legendary musician died of natural causes in his home in the state of Mississippi, with his wife apparently being by his side at the moment of his death.Lewis was born in 1938 in the state of Louisiana and began his music career at the age of 18. He became one of the most influential musicians of 20th century.He received four Grammy awards, including a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and two Grammy Hall of Fame Awards.In 1986, Lewis was inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. In 2022, Lewis was inducted in the Country Music Hall of Fame.
americas
US Music Star Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87
18:45 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 18:46 GMT 28.10.2022)
