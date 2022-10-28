https://sputniknews.com/20221028/us-gdp-in-q3-migrants-killed-war-on-terror-in-africa-1102777942.html

US GDP in Q3, Migrants Killed, War on Terror in Africa

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, author and veteran, joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kirakou to discuss Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address in Valdai, whether the leaders of China and the US will meet during the G20 summit, and US attempts to thaw relations with Venezuela for oil.Community organizer, immigrant activist, and founder of La Resistencia Maru Mora-Villalpando discusses the recent alleged shooting of migrants by a warden of a private detention center, the Biden administration’s tendency to maintain former President Donald Trump’s positions on immigration, and ongoing legal battles around immigration.Ajamu Baraka, international human rights activist, organizer, political analyst and national organizer for the Black Alliance for Peace, discusses instability in Africa caused by the US and AFRICOM, the ongoing fallout of the Congressional Progressive Caucus’ Ukraine letter, and a recent Pew poll showing that Americans feel less positively about both capitalism and socialism.Founder and CEO of the nonprofits Real Progressives and Real Progress in Action Steve Grumbine discusses the reality behind the third quarter growth numbers for the US GDP, unprecedented profits among big oil corporations amid a global inflation crisis, and some midterm updates.The Misfits also discuss allegations that the Miss USA competition was rigged, former Vice President Mike Pence’s remarks on religious freedom, and new federal investigations into Senator Bob Menendez.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

