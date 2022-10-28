https://sputniknews.com/20221028/ukraine-nothing-like-cuban-missile-crisis-but-talks-still-only-way-out-ex-reagan-aide-says-1102801829.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The current tensions between Russia and the United States over Ukraine cannot be compared to the 13-day US-Soviet nuclear standoff over... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Friday marks the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis ending, a development many historians attribute to diplomatic acumen and a true desire for peace in both Washington and Moscow.The crisis began on October 13, 1962, when President John Kennedy was shown surveillance photos of Soviet nuclear-tipped missiles in Cuba, 90 miles off the Florida coast.Rather than invade as military advisers pressed, Kennedy chose a quarantine. However, tensions escalated anyway, and on October 27, just a day before a resolution to end the crisis was reached, US forces were on DEFCON 2 while Soviet missiles were on ready to launch.Following a period of intense talks via back-channels, the two sides agreed that the Soviet Union would withdraw its missiles from Cuba in exchange for a US vow not to invade the island nation. And, in a secret pact, the US also agreed to remove missiles from Turkey.Fear of the outbreak of nuclear warfare over the crisis in Ukraine has reached new heights in recent days and weeks, with Russia accusing Kiev of creating a dirty bomb while Washington warns Moscow against using a tactical nuclear weapon.Massie, who helped Reagan prepare for negotiations with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, expressed her concerns about the current situation between Moscow and Washington when asked about the Cuban Missile Crisis.Massie pointed out that there are always two sides to any story and both sides must be analyzed in order to make a correct assessment.Not unlike Reagan and Gorbachev's negotiations which ended with the signing of the 1987 Intermediate Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Kennedy and Khrushchev, learning from the Cuban ordeal, worked together as promised in a bid to end the arms race. On August 5, 1963, Kennedy and Khrushchev signed the Limited Test Ban Treaty, the world’s first formal nuclear arms control agreement.

