Trump’s Legal Team Spotted in DC Amid DOJ Push to Get Any Remaining Mar-a-Lago Files

Trump’s Legal Team Spotted in DC Amid DOJ Push to Get Any Remaining Mar-a-Lago Files

Three top lawyers representing former US President Donald Trump were spotted outside a Washington, DC, courthouse on Thursday for what experts believe is... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Attorneys Evan Corcoran, Jim Trusty, and Lindsey Halligan, known to represent the former president-turned real estate mogul, were spotted by reporters at the US District Court for the District of Columbia. However, almost no information is known about their activities, since the courtroom they entered was sealed to all except them and several members of the DOJ legal team."We know this was really the backdrop of all of this is the Justice Department’s push for Trump to turn over whatever additional documents that, at least the Justice Department believes, are still missing and may still be in the possession of the former president," CNN reporter Evan Perez said on-air on Thursday about the sighting.Beginning in January, the US government collected hundreds of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that belonged to the US National Archives and other federal agencies, including classified documents of the highest secrecy. While the first return was voluntary, the FBI returned in early August with a search and seizure warrant and collected hundreds more.Trump has not yet faced charges in connection with the raid, but the FBI’s warrant cited fears he had violated the Espionage Act and federal laws against the mishandling of documents and obstruction of justice.The former president has faced a slew of legal cases in recent weeks, being deposed twice in October in one case alleging fraud and another claiming defamation. He has also been subpoenaed by the House January 6 Committee, which is investigating the 2021 insurrection by his followers at the US Capitol.

