International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/trump-says-twitter-in-sane-hands-after-musk-takeover-1102803156.html
Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover
Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T14:56+0000
2022-10-28T14:58+0000
americas
donald trump
elon musk
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099455419_0:0:2434:1370_1920x0_80_0_0_387275b7af034cc7387d6b22f88c700d.jpg
Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the Capitol.Trump, who was also banned from Facebook* then, subsequently moved to his own social media site called Truth Social.Musk, who finalized his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has previously stressed that he is a proponent of free speech, noting that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099455419_0:0:2164:1623_1920x0_80_0_0_d4dc8ba5de72485d48153da9adb6a92e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, elon musk, twitter
donald trump, elon musk, twitter

Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover

14:56 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 28.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Julia NikhinsonFormer President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower
Former President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Julia Nikhinson
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now in sane hands."

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!"

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the Capitol.
Trump, who was also banned from Facebook* then, subsequently moved to his own social media site called Truth Social.
© AP Photo / Britta PedersenSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
© AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
Musk, who finalized his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has previously stressed that he is a proponent of free speech, noting that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.
*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала