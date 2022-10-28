Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover
14:56 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 14:58 GMT 28.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Julia NikhinsonFormer President Donald Trump departs Trump Tower
© AP Photo / Julia Nikhinson
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk’s official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now in sane hands."
"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump posted on his Truth Social account. "Twitter must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better. I LOVE TRUTH!"
Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the Capitol.
Trump, who was also banned from Facebook* then, subsequently moved to his own social media site called Truth Social.
© AP Photo / Britta PedersenSpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
© AP Photo / Britta Pedersen
Musk, who finalized his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has previously stressed that he is a proponent of free speech, noting that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.
*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities