Trump Says Twitter in 'Sane Hands' After Musk Takeover

Former US President Donald Trump welcomed Elon Musk's official takeover of Twitter on Friday, saying the social media platform was "now in sane hands."

Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist," said earlier this year that he would reverse the permanent ban on Trump’s Twitter account, which was suspended in January 2021 following the attack on the Capitol.Trump, who was also banned from Facebook* then, subsequently moved to his own social media site called Truth Social.Musk, who finalized his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, has previously stressed that he is a proponent of free speech, noting that he bought the network to "help humanity" and to provide a platform for healthy debate, free of violence.*Facebook and its parent company Meta are banned in Russia over extremist activities

