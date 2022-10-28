https://sputniknews.com/20221028/the-muskian-era--1102813209.html

The Muskian Era

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose takeover of the prominent social media platform officially went through this week, said in a tweet that he didn’t... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier this week, Musk published a photo of himself walking into the firm’s headquarters in San Francisco holding a white porcelain sink with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”“Kitchen sinking” is a term used in business parlance to denote taking radical action at a company, though it wasn’t immediately clear from Musk’s tweet if anything beyond the pun was intended in his post.The 51-year-old mogul with a penchant for odd humor and erratic behavior made a longer statement on the social media platform, apparently aimed at his critics, who have claimed that Musk purchased the platform for advertising.It is also reported that Twitter will form a special council to moderate the platform as part of its overhaul that would filter decisions on content or account reinstatements through the council. A number of top executives, including former head Parag Agrawal, were given the boot starting late Thursday.

