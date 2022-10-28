https://sputniknews.com/20221028/the-muskian-era--1102813209.html
The Muskian Era
Earlier this week, Musk published a photo of himself walking into the firm’s headquarters in San Francisco holding a white porcelain sink with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”“Kitchen sinking” is a term used in business parlance to denote taking radical action at a company, though it wasn’t immediately clear from Musk’s tweet if anything beyond the pun was intended in his post.The 51-year-old mogul with a penchant for odd humor and erratic behavior made a longer statement on the social media platform, apparently aimed at his critics, who have claimed that Musk purchased the platform for advertising.It is also reported that Twitter will form a special council to moderate the platform as part of its overhaul that would filter decisions on content or account reinstatements through the council. A number of top executives, including former head Parag Agrawal, were given the boot starting late Thursday.
The Muskian Era
Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose takeover of the prominent social media platform officially went through this week, said in a tweet that he didn’t buy the firm “to make more money. I did it to try to help humanity, whom I love.” Musk had until Friday to complete the $44 billion transfer or risk trial court.
