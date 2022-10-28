https://sputniknews.com/20221028/spot-sales-of-lng-bring-russias-novatek-more-profit-than-all-long-term-contracts-1102794792.html

Spot Sales of LNG Bring Russia's Novatek More Profit Than All Long-Term Contracts

BAKU (Sputnik) - Spot sales of the Yamal LNG project bring its parent company, Russian gas producer Novatek, more profit than all long-term contracts, thanks... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Yamal LNG is Novaket's largest project, launched with an initial capacity of 16.5 million tons. Mikhelson said that this entire volume had been contracted under long-term deals, with prices that are "normal and good" in today's market.Novatek's chief recalled how European leaders have long said that they would prefer spot market trade rather than long-term contracts, with a view to abandoning fossil fuels.Yamal LNG is a natural gas project based on the Yuzhno-Tambeyskoye field in Russia. Novatek owns a controlling stake in the project with 50.1%, France's Total and China's CNPC each own 20%, while the Silk Road Fund owns 9.9%.

