https://sputniknews.com/20221028/snowden-on-musks-twitter-acquisition-platform-censorship-gone-too-far-1102798102.html

Snowden on Musk's Twitter Acquisition: Platform Censorship Has Gone 'Too Far'

Snowden on Musk's Twitter Acquisition: Platform Censorship Has Gone 'Too Far'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is exiled in Russia, said on Friday that censorship on Twitter and other... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T12:24+0000

2022-10-28T12:24+0000

2022-10-28T12:26+0000

science & tech

elon musk

edward snowden

twitter

censorship

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471400_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_650432367467742b288509acd56e5417.jpg

Snowden's comment was in response to the news SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk had bought Twitter. Musk, who has criticized Twitter for limiting freedom of expression in the past, hinted that he finalized the platform's purchase in a tweet earlier on Friday reading, "the bird is free."Musk’s purchase of Twitter announced back in April was delayed in July by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.On Thursday, the billionaire shared a video on Twitter showing him moving into the company's headquarters holding a sink, indicating that he had finalized the deal.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/musk-intends-to-abolish-twitters-permanent-bans-reports-suggest-1102790722.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

elon musk, edward snowden, twitter, censorship