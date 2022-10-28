International
LIVE: Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/snowden-on-musks-twitter-acquisition-platform-censorship-gone-too-far-1102798102.html
Snowden on Musk's Twitter Acquisition: Platform Censorship Has Gone 'Too Far'
Snowden on Musk's Twitter Acquisition: Platform Censorship Has Gone 'Too Far'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is exiled in Russia, said on Friday that censorship on Twitter and other... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T12:24+0000
2022-10-28T12:26+0000
science & tech
elon musk
edward snowden
twitter
censorship
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471400_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_650432367467742b288509acd56e5417.jpg
Snowden's comment was in response to the news SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk had bought Twitter. Musk, who has criticized Twitter for limiting freedom of expression in the past, hinted that he finalized the platform's purchase in a tweet earlier on Friday reading, "the bird is free."Musk’s purchase of Twitter announced back in April was delayed in July by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.On Thursday, the billionaire shared a video on Twitter showing him moving into the company's headquarters holding a sink, indicating that he had finalized the deal.
https://sputniknews.com/20221028/musk-intends-to-abolish-twitters-permanent-bans-reports-suggest-1102790722.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471400_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c089dec2fdfdd2eb51fd89c7fa2b49fd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elon musk, edward snowden, twitter, censorship
elon musk, edward snowden, twitter, censorship

Snowden on Musk's Twitter Acquisition: Platform Censorship Has Gone 'Too Far'

12:24 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 12:26 GMT 28.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Armando FrancaFormer U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
© AP Photo / Armando Franca
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who is exiled in Russia, said on Friday that censorship on Twitter and other social media had become excessive, depriving users of the right to make their own decisions regarding content.
Snowden's comment was in response to the news SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk had bought Twitter. Musk, who has criticized Twitter for limiting freedom of expression in the past, hinted that he finalized the platform's purchase in a tweet earlier on Friday reading, "the bird is free."

"This is going to cause controversy, but platform censorship had clearly gone too far. Content moderation should be an individual decision, not a corporate prison. Let people make their own choices — and not just on Twitter," Snowden tweeted.

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2018, file photo, the logo for Twitter is displayed above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2022
Americas
Musk Intends to Abolish Twitter's Permanent Bans, Reports Suggest
08:04 GMT
Musk’s purchase of Twitter announced back in April was delayed in July by legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on its social media platform, which Musk alleged was much higher than the company reported.
On Thursday, the billionaire shared a video on Twitter showing him moving into the company's headquarters holding a sink, indicating that he had finalized the deal.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала