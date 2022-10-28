International
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians
28.10.2022
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians

10:23 GMT 28.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four in five of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin performs well in his professional capacity and 77% fully trust him, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
According to the study, Putin's work is disapproved only by 10% of respondents. Another 11% found it difficult to assess his performance.
Meanwhile, just 14% of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9% refrained from answering.
The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.
The level of support for the Russian president has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80% of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79% of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.
