Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians

According to the study, Putin's work is disapproved only by 10% of respondents. Another 11% found it difficult to assess his performance.Meanwhile, just 14% of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9% refrained from answering.The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.The level of support for the Russian president has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80% of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79% of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.

