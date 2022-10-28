https://sputniknews.com/20221028/poll-putins-work-approved-by-79-of-russians-1102794407.html
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four in five of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin performs well in his professional capacity and 77% fully trust him, a poll... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T10:23+0000
2022-10-28T10:23+0000
2022-10-28T10:23+0000
russia
russia
vladimir putin
approval rating
rating
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752980_0:0:2816:1585_1920x0_80_0_0_950963e4a8bb7744ab3de5dccb34e15d.jpg
According to the study, Putin's work is disapproved only by 10% of respondents. Another 11% found it difficult to assess his performance.Meanwhile, just 14% of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9% refrained from answering.The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.The level of support for the Russian president has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80% of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79% of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093752980_118:0:2482:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_6a2caa9080e7b9929256da3c10a51c96.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, approval rating, rating
russia, vladimir putin, approval rating, rating
Poll: Putin's Work Approved by 79% of Russians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Four in five of Russians believe that President Vladimir Putin performs well in his professional capacity and 77% fully trust him, a poll conducted by Russia's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.
According to the study, Putin's work is disapproved only by 10% of respondents. Another 11% found it difficult to assess his performance.
Meanwhile, just 14% of citizens expressed their distrust in the Russian leader, while 9% refrained from answering.
The poll was conducted among 1,500 adult Russians across 104 urban and rural settlements from October 21-23.
The level of support for the Russian president
has slightly decreased compared with the FOM poll's findings the week prior, when 80% of Russians assessed Putin's professional performance positively and 79% of respondents expressed their full trust in the president.