PM Pashinyan: Yerevan Agrees to Work on Settlement With Baku on Principles Proposed by Russia
PM Pashinyan: Yerevan Agrees to Work on Settlement With Baku on Principles Proposed by Russia
28.10.2022
The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to meet in Sochi on October 31.Armenia and Azerbaijan were engaged in a military conflict in 2020 due to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh - a disputed territory that served as a decades-long bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku. Both countries agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire in November 2020 and approved the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.However, occasional clashes have been occurring on the border between the two nations, with the latest incident taking place on September 13.Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also noted that a peace accord between the two countries may be reached by the end of the year.
PM Pashinyan: Yerevan Agrees to Work on Settlement With Baku on Principles Proposed by Russia

07:24 GMT 28.10.2022
Armenia and Azerbaijan were engaged in a military conflict in 2020 due to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh - a disputed territory that served as a decades-long bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku. Both countries agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire in November 2020 and approved the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.
However, occasional clashes have been occurring on the border between the two nations, with the latest incident taking place on September 13.
Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also noted that a peace accord between the two countries may be reached by the end of the year.
