PM Pashinyan: Yerevan Agrees to Work on Settlement With Baku on Principles Proposed by Russia
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsFILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, An ethnic Armenian soldier stands guard next to Nagorno-Karabakh's flag atop of the hill near Charektar , Nov. 25, 2020
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia agrees to work on a settlement with Azerbaijan on the principles proposed by Russia and is ready to confirm this at a meeting in Sochi, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday.
"In early September, Armenia agreed to work on the basis of the basic principles and parameters for establishing interstate relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, presented by Russia, and is ready to confirm this in Sochi. We hope Russia will support its proposals," Pashinyan tweeted.
The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to meet in Sochi on October 31.
© Valerii Shrifulin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (left) meet on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
© Valerii Shrifulin/
Armenia and Azerbaijan were engaged in a military conflict in 2020 due to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh - a disputed territory that served as a decades-long bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku. Both countries agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire in November 2020 and approved the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.
However, occasional clashes have been occurring on the border between the two nations, with the latest incident taking place on September 13.
Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also noted that a peace accord between the two countries may be reached by the end of the year.