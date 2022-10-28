https://sputniknews.com/20221028/pm-pashinyan-yerevan-agrees-to-work-on-settlement-with-baku-on-principles-proposed-by-russia-1102789342.html

PM Pashinyan: Yerevan Agrees to Work on Settlement With Baku on Principles Proposed by Russia

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenia agrees to work on a settlement with Azerbaijan on the principles proposed by Russia and is ready to confirm this at a meeting in... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to meet in Sochi on October 31.Armenia and Azerbaijan were engaged in a military conflict in 2020 due to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh - a disputed territory that served as a decades-long bone of contention between Yerevan and Baku. Both countries agreed to a Moscow-brokered ceasefire in November 2020 and approved the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region.However, occasional clashes have been occurring on the border between the two nations, with the latest incident taking place on September 13.Earlier this month, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also noted that a peace accord between the two countries may be reached by the end of the year.

