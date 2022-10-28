LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Shells Donetsk 36 Times Over Past Day, Authorities Say

On 23 October, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu warned France, Britain, the US, and Turkey that Kiev is preparing a false flag attack; it will detonate a "dirty bomb" in Ukraine and blame Russia for it.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that its experts will inspect two facilities in Ukraine to assess whether there has been a nuclear material deviation, in response to Russia's concerns over a possible provocation by the Kiev regime.
A dirty bomb contains radioactive isotopes and an explosive load that disperses radioactive material across large areas.
07:05 GMT 28.10.2022
