Japan Strongly Supports US Nuclear Posture

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japan strongly supports the new US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which says that Washington would only consider the use of nuclear weapons... 28.10.2022

2022-10-28T11:27+0000

2022-10-28T11:27+0000

2022-10-28T11:27+0000

The long-delayed review was published on Thursday, seven months after its release to the US Congress. The United States insists that the fundamental role of its nuclear arsenal is to deter an attack on the homeland or against its allies, but it also rejects the no-first-use policy and a broader approach, known as "sole purpose," in which the US would only use nuclear weapons to deter or respond to a nuclear attack.Japan said it shared US concerns about the "severe security environment" associated with the actions of Russia, China and North Korea, and was committed to strengthening the US-Japan alliance by closely consulting on extended deterrence, including nuclear deterrence, through the Japan-US Extended Deterrence Dialogue and other consultations at various levels.

