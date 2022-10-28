https://sputniknews.com/20221028/indian-pm-modi-pitches-for-one-nation-one-uniform-for-police-1102793980.html

Indian PM Modi Pitches for 'One Nation, One Uniform for Police'

Indian PM Modi Pitches for 'One Nation, One Uniform for Police'

The attire worn by police isn't the same throughout India. While several states feature khaki uniforms, in some cities like Kolkata, cops wear white. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T11:42+0000

2022-10-28T11:42+0000

2022-10-28T11:42+0000

india

narendra modi

narendra modi

prime minister

prime minister

kolkata

police

police

police

uniform

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/06/1101574953_0:0:2255:1268_1920x0_80_0_0_63d33cb3e58b88eb9a842d5e338718ac.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed having uniformity in police force across India as he talked of "One Nation, One Uniform" for cops across the length and breadth of the country, comprising 28 states and 8 union territories (UTs). The Indian Prime Minister further stated that he believes that police could be identified with the same color throughout the country.India's federal Home Ministry has long advocated for standardized police uniforms in the country. In 2017, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), which comes under the ministry headed by Amit Shah, in association with the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID), developed an all-weather smart uniform for the police.The new uniform developed by the BPRD witnessed modifications to the existing police shirts, belts, caps, insignia, trousers, shoes, and jackets. In addition to that, the organization also designed new headgear and rainwear for the force.Though information about the new uniform was sent to all the states and UTs, it is not yet known publicly if the smart uniform has been adopted by police anywhere in the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20220921/doing-away-with-british-legacy-indian-army-to-review-colonial-era-practices--insignia-1101045233.html

kolkata

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

narendra modi, narendra modi, prime minister, prime minister, kolkata, police, police, police, uniform, uniform, amit shah