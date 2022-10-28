https://sputniknews.com/20221028/indian-pm-modi-pitches-for-one-nation-one-uniform-for-police-1102793980.html
Indian PM Modi Pitches for 'One Nation, One Uniform for Police'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed having uniformity in police force across India as he talked of "One Nation, One Uniform" for cops across the length and breadth of the country, comprising 28 states and 8 union territories (UTs).
"The 'One Nation, One Uniform' for police is just an idea. I am not trying to impose it on you. Just give it a thought. It may happen, it may happen in five, 50, or 100 years. But let's give it a thought," PM Modi said during a conclave of state home ministers organized by the federal Home Ministry in Haryana.
The Indian Prime Minister further stated that he believes that police could be identified with the same color throughout the country.
India's federal Home Ministry has long advocated for standardized police uniforms in the country.
In 2017, the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), which comes under the ministry headed by Amit Shah, in association with the Ahmedabad-based National Institute of Design (NID), developed an all-weather smart uniform for the police.
The new uniform developed by the BPRD witnessed modifications to the existing police shirts, belts, caps, insignia, trousers, shoes, and jackets. In addition to that, the organization also designed new headgear and rainwear for the force.
Though information about the new uniform was sent to all the states and UTs, it is not yet known publicly if the smart uniform has been adopted by police anywhere in the country.