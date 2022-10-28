https://sputniknews.com/20221028/flattered-to-listen-to-putin-talking-about-modi-at-valdai-indian-expert-1102795880.html

'Flattered to Listen to Putin Talking About Modi at Valdai': Indian Expert

'Flattered to Listen to Putin Talking About Modi at Valdai': Indian Expert

The Kremlin has appreciated India's response to the Ukraine crisis. Despite maintaining ties with Washington, Delhi has declined to join Western sanctions... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T13:51+0000

2022-10-28T13:51+0000

2022-10-28T13:51+0000

india

putin

narendra modi

think tank

oil

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102799961_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f7a5ecf5141fdaf9a7c1783267f614.jpg

India shares the optimistic attitude of Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected at the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Indian political scientist Nandan Unnikrishnan told Sputnik on Friday."When Putin started his speech, we, all those present in the audience, felt that it was all-encompassing as he talked about a lot of things. Then, during the question-and-answer session, he started to be more specific about certain problems in bilateral relations and touched on India," Unnikrishnan, who is a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said. On the eve of the plenary session of the Valdai Discussion Club, President Putin said that Russia enjoys a special relationship with India that has been built on the foundation of very close ties and partnership for decades. He also noted the growing trade ties with India, in particular fertilizer supplies, which have increased by 7.6 times, and emphasized that the relationship between the two countries continues in the area of military and defense cooperation.The Russian head of state also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pursuing an independent foreign policy in the interests of his people, moving in the right direction like an "icebreaker."Russia has risen to seventh place among India's top trading partners from 25th place last year, with bilateral trade surging to $18.2 billion in April-August. New Delhi has vowed to expand its trading ties with Russia despite the West’s pressure, and the two countries may scale a new high in coking coal, timber, and diamond trade with the implementation of rupee-based settlement. Last month, PM Modi stressed the importance of greater economic and commercial engagement between the two nations in line with the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership."

https://sputniknews.com/20221027/wests-policy-toward-other-countries-dirty-bloody-denies-nations-right-to-sovereignty-putin-1102771092.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

putin, narendra modi, think tank, oil