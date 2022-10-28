International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
EU's von der Leyen Warns Energy Issues May Result in Social-Economic Crisis
Since 2021, energy prices and inflation in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the EU adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow. This prompted energy prices to accelerate their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels from Moscow.Unaffordable utility bills and growing gap between salaries and living costs pushed many Europeans to protest, with demonstrations taking place weekly since the beginning of the fall in various parts of the bloc.
EU's von der Leyen Warns Energy Issues May Result in Social-Economic Crisis

11:46 GMT 28.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The energy crisis is the priority for EU authorities at the moment as it can have a spillover effect on social and economic stability, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Our immediate priority is tackling the energy crisis which risks becoming an economic and social crisis. Already at last year's summit, I spoke about the unsustainability of the energy system, which is still dominated by fossil fuels," von der Leyen said during the EU Sustainable Investment Summit.

Since 2021, energy prices and inflation in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the EU adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow. This prompted energy prices to accelerate their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels from Moscow.
Unaffordable utility bills and growing gap between salaries and living costs pushed many Europeans to protest, with demonstrations taking place weekly since the beginning of the fall in various parts of the bloc.
