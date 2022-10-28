https://sputniknews.com/20221028/eus-von-der-leyen-warns-energy-issues-may-result-in-social-economic-crisis-1102797088.html

EU's von der Leyen Warns Energy Issues May Result in Social-Economic Crisis

EU's von der Leyen Warns Energy Issues May Result in Social-Economic Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The energy crisis is the priority for EU authorities at the moment as it can have a spillover effect on social and economic stability...

Since 2021, energy prices and inflation in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the EU adopted several packages of sanctions against Moscow. This prompted energy prices to accelerate their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels from Moscow.Unaffordable utility bills and growing gap between salaries and living costs pushed many Europeans to protest, with demonstrations taking place weekly since the beginning of the fall in various parts of the bloc.

