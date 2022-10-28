International
Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports
Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The entire Twitter data engineer team has been let go and employees were seen carrying cardboard boxes while leaving the company's... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier in the day, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter and had criticized the company for limiting freedom of expression, hinted that he finalized the purchase by tweeting - "The bird is free."
Entire Twitter Data Engineer Team Let Go - Reports

17:57 GMT 28.10.2022
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The entire Twitter data engineer team has been let go and employees were seen carrying cardboard boxes while leaving the company's headquarters in San Francisco, California, media reported on Friday.
Earlier in the day, US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who acquired Twitter and had criticized the company for limiting freedom of expression, hinted that he finalized the purchase by tweeting - "The bird is free."
