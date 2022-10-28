https://sputniknews.com/20221028/elon-musk-reportedly-now-in-charge-of-twitter-after-departure-of-firms-ceo-cfo-from-headquarters-1102784779.html
Elon Musk Reportedly Now in Charge of Twitter After Departure of Firm's CEO, CFO From Headquarters
Elon Musk Reportedly Now in Charge of Twitter After Departure of Firm's CEO, CFO From Headquarters
Twitter earlier accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion proposal to purchase the company and take it private in April; however, within a few months, the South African... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-28T00:48+0000
2022-10-28T00:48+0000
2022-10-28T01:15+0000
science & tech
twitter
elon musk
acquisition
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101657125_0:361:2967:2029_1920x0_80_0_0_7647c1625e9c64029ab3a4dc7a2aa5f3.jpg
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly officially taken over Twitter after the social media company's former leaders departed the firm's headquarters in San Francisco, California, it has been reported.CNBC reporter David Faber revealed on Twitter that both CEO Parag Agrawal and CEO Ned Segal had "left the company's HQ and will not be returning as the Musk era begins."Reuters has since detailed that both Agrawal and Segal had been "immediately" booted from the company after Musk's takeover, adding that the pair were "escorted out" of the building. Additionally, general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, who served as Twitter's top legal and policy executive, were given pink slips, according to the New York Times.Musk, who had until Friday to close the multibillion-dollar acquisition, arrived at the San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, and had spent the last near 48 hours meeting with engineers and advertising executives.Earlier Thursday, Musk issued a message directed at advertisers, underscoring that the platform would not fall into a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"He further stated that traditional media "fueled and catered" to polarized extremes, and that such actions took away the opportunity for "dialogue."MORE DETAILS TO COME.
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/chief-twit-elon-musk-changes-bio-after-posting-video-of-entering-twitter-hq-1102738692.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101657125_112:0:2843:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f0c105a877f89be8d381f4ba6351249.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
twitter, elon musk, acquisition
twitter, elon musk, acquisition
Elon Musk Reportedly Now in Charge of Twitter After Departure of Firm's CEO, CFO From Headquarters
00:48 GMT 28.10.2022 (Updated: 01:15 GMT 28.10.2022)
Being updated
Twitter earlier accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion proposal to purchase the company and take it private in April; however, within a few months, the South African native backtracked after claiming the firm failed to disclose the amount of fake accounts on the platform. After months of back and forth, Musk had until Friday to complete the acquisition.
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly officially taken over Twitter after the social media company's former leaders departed the firm's headquarters in San Francisco, California, it has been reported.
CNBC reporter David Faber revealed
on Twitter that both CEO Parag Agrawal and CEO Ned Segal had "left the company's HQ and will not be returning as the Musk era begins."
Reuters has since detailed that both Agrawal and Segal had been "immediately" booted from the company after Musk's takeover, adding that the pair were "escorted out" of the building. Additionally, general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, who served as Twitter's top legal and policy executive, were given pink slips, according to the New York Times.
Musk, who had until Friday to close the multibillion-dollar acquisition, arrived at the San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, and had spent the last near 48 hours meeting with engineers and advertising executives.
Earlier Thursday, Musk issued a message
directed at advertisers, underscoring that the platform would not fall into a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"
“The reason I acquired Twitter is because it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner, without resorting to violence,” Musk wrote. “There is currently great danger that social media will splinter into far-right wing and far left-wing echo chambers that generate more hate and divide our society.”
He further stated that traditional media "fueled and catered" to polarized extremes, and that such actions took away the opportunity for "dialogue."