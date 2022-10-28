https://sputniknews.com/20221028/elon-musk-reportedly-now-in-charge-of-twitter-after-departure-of-firms-ceo-cfo-from-headquarters-1102784779.html

Elon Musk Reportedly Now in Charge of Twitter After Departure of Firm's CEO, CFO From Headquarters

Twitter earlier accepted Elon Musk's $44 billion proposal to purchase the company and take it private in April; however, within a few months, the South African...

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly officially taken over Twitter after the social media company's former leaders departed the firm's headquarters in San Francisco, California, it has been reported.CNBC reporter David Faber revealed on Twitter that both CEO Parag Agrawal and CEO Ned Segal had "left the company's HQ and will not be returning as the Musk era begins."Reuters has since detailed that both Agrawal and Segal had been "immediately" booted from the company after Musk's takeover, adding that the pair were "escorted out" of the building. Additionally, general counsel Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde, who served as Twitter's top legal and policy executive, were given pink slips, according to the New York Times.Musk, who had until Friday to close the multibillion-dollar acquisition, arrived at the San Francisco headquarters on Wednesday, and had spent the last near 48 hours meeting with engineers and advertising executives.Earlier Thursday, Musk issued a message directed at advertisers, underscoring that the platform would not fall into a "free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"He further stated that traditional media "fueled and catered" to polarized extremes, and that such actions took away the opportunity for "dialogue."MORE DETAILS TO COME.

