https://sputniknews.com/20221028/delhi-hopes-twitter-will-comply-with-indian-laws-after-musks-takeover-1102789242.html

Delhi Hopes Twitter Will Comply With Indian Laws After Musk's Takeover

Delhi Hopes Twitter Will Comply With Indian Laws After Musk's Takeover

Twitter and the Indian government have been at loggerheads over various issues for the last two years. Delhi recently ordered the blocking of 39 Twitter... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T08:55+0000

2022-10-28T08:55+0000

2022-10-28T08:55+0000

india

twitter

twitter

twitter

twitter

twitter

twitter row

elon musk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1c/1102791084_0:115:2191:1347_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c340dbc2cbb4bc59f309a7b967de6c.jpg

A day after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Indian Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar told foreign media that Delhi expects the company to comply with the country’s rules from now own.The minister also said that India's new Information and Technology (IT) rules would be out in a day or two.The Indian government and Twitter have been fighting a long battle over compliance with India’s 2021 IT law. In July, Twitter moved to the Karnataka High Court, saying content blocking orders from the IT Ministry do not pass "the test of the grounds provided under Section 69A of the IT Act”.The government also necessitates recording reasons for the order, which must be communicated to the users, Twitter Inc stressed. The matter is still being argued in court.The court stressed that the fact that most of the blocked users were posting about supporting Khalistani separatists, as well as spreading misinformation about the farmers' protest, the COVID-19 pandemic, and much more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

twitter, twitter, twitter, twitter, twitter, twitter row, elon musk