Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Last month, the Central European country was rocked by a wave of protests, with up to 100,000 people demanding politicians engage in direct talks with Moscow... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
energy crisis in europe
czech republic
prague
protests
Sputnik is live from Prague, where people are gathering for an anti-government demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The protesters want the authorities to remove sanctions against Russia, accusing the government of failing to address the current energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
czech republic, prague, protests
czech republic, prague, protests

Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions

12:09 GMT 28.10.2022
