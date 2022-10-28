https://sputniknews.com/20221028/czech-protesters-rally-in-prague-to-demand-removal-of-anti-russia-sanctions-1102795957.html
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Last month, the Central European country was rocked by a wave of protests, with up to 100,000 people demanding politicians engage in direct talks with Moscow... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Prague, where people are gathering for an anti-government demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The protesters want the authorities to remove sanctions against Russia, accusing the government of failing to address the current energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Czech Protesters Rally in Prague to Demand Removal of Anti-Russia Sanctions
Last month, the Central European country was rocked by a wave of protests, with up to 100,000 people demanding politicians engage in direct talks with Moscow regarding gas deliveries.
Sputnik is live from Prague, where people are gathering for an anti-government demonstration to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Petr Fiala. The protesters want the authorities to remove sanctions against Russia, accusing the government of failing to address the current energy crisis.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!