‘Bali Jatra’: India's Largest Fair on Rich Maritime History to Enter Guinness World Records

Touted to be Asia's largest open trade fair, the Bali Jatra festival commemorates the rich ancient maritime history of 'Sadhabas', the mariners from India's... 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-28T10:44+0000

2022-10-28T10:44+0000

2022-10-28T10:45+0000

Bali Jatra, the largest open-air fair celebrating the rich maritime history of India's Odisha state, is gearing up to enter the Guinness World Records. In an attempt to make a world record and celebrate the magnificent history of Odisha, around 10,000 paper boats are likely to be made within 15 minutes.Scheduled to be held from November 8 to 14 in the vicinity of Barabati Fort on the bank of the Mahanadi river, the event will be judged by dignitaries visiting from the organization's London headquarters and a five-member team from the Mumbai branch office of Guinness World Records.Scores of students and people from various walks of life will be participating and be trained to make paper boats as per the size and weight set in the protocols by the Guinness World Records. Ahead of the historic event, a mock drill will be held at the Bali Jatra ground twice.

