Authorities Foil Attempt to Smuggle Russian Military Equipment and Uniforms to US, Canada, France
After the authorities searched the suspect's home, they discovered 500 units of military equipment - including body armor plates, dosimeters, camouflage kits, raincoats, military uniforms, and many other things.
Russia's Federal Customs Service said on Friday that it had managed to foil an attempt to get military equipment across the border.
"Employees of the Southern Operational and Central Postal Customs Offices blocked the channel for smuggling military products abroad. Customs officers intercepted 12 packages with military components sent by a Russian citizen to the United States, Canada and France. The packages comprised more than 20 helmet-masks, gas masks, filtering absorbing boxes and parts for military gas masks," an official release says.
After the authorities searched the suspect's home, they discovered 500 units of military equipment - including body armor plates, dosimeters, camouflage kits, raincoats, military uniforms, and many other things.
