Authorities Foil Attempt to Smuggle Russian Military Equipment and Uniforms to US, Canada, France

It remains unclear who was planning to buy the Russian military items and exactly what their intention was. 28.10.2022, Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Customs Service said on Friday that it had managed to foil an attempt to get military equipment across the border.After the authorities searched the suspect's home, they discovered 500 units of military equipment - including body armor plates, dosimeters, camouflage kits, raincoats, military uniforms, and many other things.The unlucky smuggler now faces up to seven years imprisonment for attempting to send multiple packages of Russian military clothing, gas masks, and other items.

