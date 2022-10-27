https://sputniknews.com/20221027/violence-climate-change-effects-in-sahel-region-displace-45mln-people-1102773285.html

Violence, Climate Change Effects in Sahel Region Displace 4.5Mln People

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Continuing violence, food insecurity and the effects of climate change eliminating ecosystems in the Sahel region in North Africa have... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

"Violence has forced 4.5 million out of their homes in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, a 200% increase in the past two years. With 80% of the population of the Sahel relying on agriculture to survive, being displaced means they lose access to their lands and their livestock," the committee said in a statement.In Mali, entire lakes have dried up, "erasing entire ecosystems and forcing communities to move" because of the spread of desertification, which causes ground waters to disappear and puts pressure on farmers, the statement said.ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric called for assistance to be provided for the countries of the Sahel region amid "ongoing emergencies" and said that targeted investments are necessary to help people to adapt to "rapid changes caused by climate change" and cease their dependence on aid.

