US Trying to Destabilize Situation on Territories Bordering Afghanistan: Moscow
US Trying to Destabilize Situation on Territories Bordering Afghanistan: Moscow
27.10.2022
"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Syromolotov said.He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31 of the same year, the US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in the specified time-frame, but did so haphazardly, causing chaos at the Kabul airport, with Afghans desperately attempting to make it out of the country, and 13 American soldiers killed in a bombing perpetrated by a local branch of the Daesh* terror group.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
US Trying to Destabilize Situation on Territories Bordering Afghanistan: Moscow

07:45 GMT 27.10.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat GulA general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015.
A general view shows Kabul city during a rainy day in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Nov. 9, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies are now trying to destabilize the situation on territories bordering Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has told Sputnik.
"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Syromolotov said.
He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."
Taliban flags fly at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sept. 9, 2021.
Americas
Blinken Admits He Believed US Would Have Afghan Embassy Presence Well Into 2022 Before Withdrawal
18 October, 02:37 GMT
The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31 of the same year, the US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.

The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in the specified time-frame, but did so haphazardly, causing chaos at the Kabul airport, with Afghans desperately attempting to make it out of the country, and 13 American soldiers killed in a bombing perpetrated by a local branch of the Daesh* terror group.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
