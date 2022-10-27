https://sputniknews.com/20221027/us-trying-to-destabilize-situation-on-territories-bordering-afghanistan-moscow-1102751355.html
US Trying to Destabilize Situation on Territories Bordering Afghanistan: Moscow
"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Syromolotov said.He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31 of the same year, the US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.The United States withdrew from Afghanistan in the specified time-frame, but did so haphazardly, causing chaos at the Kabul airport, with Afghans desperately attempting to make it out of the country, and 13 American soldiers killed in a bombing perpetrated by a local branch of the Daesh* terror group.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and its allies are now trying to destabilize the situation on territories bordering Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov has told Sputnik.
"Now, the United States and its allies continue to play their geopolitical games, carefully contributing to the destabilization of the situation both in Afghanistan and on the territories bordering it," Syromolotov said.
He added that this is a "demonstration of the not exactly unknown concept of 'controlled chaos' in action."
The Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August of 2021, triggering the collapse of the US-backed government and accelerating Washington's troop pullout. On August 31 of the same year, the US forces completed their withdrawal from the country, ending the 20-year-long military presence.
The United States
withdrew from Afghanistan in the specified time-frame, but did so haphazardly, causing chaos at the Kabul airport, with Afghans desperately attempting to make it out of the country, and 13 American soldiers killed in a bombing perpetrated by a local branch of the Daesh* terror group.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.