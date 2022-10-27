https://sputniknews.com/20221027/us-media-ignored-shiraz-terrorist-attack-as-opposed-to-their-anti-iran-policy-analyst-says-1102761835.html

US Media Ignored Shiraz Terrorist Attack as Opposed to Their Anti-Iran Policy, Analyst Says

The terrorist act at the Shahcheragh mausoleum and mosque complex in Shiraz, Iran, on 26 October that claimed up to 15 lives - according to various Iranian media reports - went conspicuously unnoticed by a number of western media, Iranian political analyst Emad Abshenas has emphasized.“Many media outlets covering events in Iran did not feel it necessary to mention what happened," he told Sputnik.Abshenas is referring to the fact that the attack was sidestepped whereas footage of ongoing protests taking place in the country continued to be shown. After the 15 September death of Mahsa Amini, 22 - a woman who fell into a coma and died after being detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her headscarf improperly - a wave of protests swept the country. The unrest was fueled by western media and Iranian opposition forces alleging that Amini died from injuries sustained from police beatings, despite CCTV footage appearing to disprove the claims.Despite generally accepted laws prohibiting the media from distributing footage of terrorist brutality, US outlets still cover executions and other atrocities of various groups, the veteran Sputnik expert highlighted, adding:The United States and other western countries are generally eager to cover only those facts that correspond with their policies, the Iranian political analyst stated.Abshenas recalled that even though the US continues to label the Islamic Republic the "world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism", there are a vast majority of terrorist groups associated with the United States.Russia's President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi after the terrorist attack in Shiraz, the Kremlin said on Thursday.Raisi in turn sent his condolences to the families of the victims, and all Iranians in the wake of Wednesday's attack, characterizing it as "another crime added to the list of atrocities committed by the enemies of the Islamic Revolution" and calling for national unity.The president of the Islamic Republic emphasized that the "evil" act at the country's major pilgrimage site would not go unpunished, and that "the security and law enforcement agencies, having identified all aspects of this crime, will give a crushing and instructive response to the paymasters and commanders behind this terrorist attack."The country's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who urged unity after the shrine attack, warned that those behind it “will surely be punished”, state television said. House Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the social forces which generated unrest across much of Iran over the past month of "laying the groundwork for the enemy's plots", culminating in Wednesday's terror attack. Terrorists had taken advantage of the atmosphere of social unrest in the country to act, said Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi.Ali Bahadori Jahromi, the Iranian government’s spokesman, said the terrorists had "killed innocent children, women and men at the Shahcheragh mosque, supported by dictatorial media that promote violence and terror”. And in his message of condolence on Wednesday evening, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, strongly condemned the criminal act, saying:Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani, accused “false defenders of human rights”, who had sought to foment “precisely these scenes of violence and bloodshed of the people of Iran". “For them, the end justifies the means,” he added, according to media.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent his deep condolences to the families of the victims and the Iranian people, according to his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.Iran state television said the attack was carried out by an armed perpetrator during evening prayers at the Shahcheragh shrine, and left at least 19 people wounded. The assailant was believed to be a man “in his thirties” who had been detained by the security forces.Sputnik Persian reported that Daesh (ISIS)* has claimed responsibility for the carnage.Earlier, footage that emerged on social media showed security cam video of an attacker entering the mosque complex.Ebrahim Azizi, the deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, who was at the site of the attack, told Sputnik Iran: * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

