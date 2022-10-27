International
US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb in EU in December, Reports Say
US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb in EU in December, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, aiming for end of 2022 rather...
According to the newspaper, the delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, the newspaper said.Experts told Politico that the US decision is more likely aimed toward Europe than Russia. One expert described it as "a way to assure the allies when they are feeling particularly threatened by Russia."In December 2021, it was reported that the US military-industrial complex had handed over to the Department of Defense the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.
08:12 GMT 27.10.2022
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, aiming for end of 2022 rather than 2023, US online newspaper reported on Thursday.
According to the newspaper, the delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.
The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, the newspaper said.

"While we aren’t going to discuss details of our nuclear arsenal, modernization of US B61 nuclear weapons has been underway for years and plans to safely and responsibly swap out older weapons for the upgraded B61-12 versions is part of a long-planned and scheduled modernization effort. It is in no way linked to current events in Ukraine and was not sped up in any way," Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told the newspaper.

Experts told Politico that the US decision is more likely aimed toward Europe than Russia. One expert described it as "a way to assure the allies when they are feeling particularly threatened by Russia."
The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
World
US Cooperates With IAEA on AUKUS Compliance With Nuclear Safety Standards, Biden Says
26 September, 11:30 GMT
In December 2021, it was reported that the US military-industrial complex had handed over to the Department of Defense the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.
