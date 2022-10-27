https://sputniknews.com/20221027/us-could-deploy-upgraded-nuclear-bomb-in-eu-in-december-reports-say-1102752501.html

US Could Deploy Upgraded Nuclear Bomb in EU in December, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States has accelerated the deployment of a modernized B61-12 nuclear bomb at NATO bases in Europe, aiming for end of 2022 rather than spring 2023, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a US diplomatic cable and unnamed officials.

According to the newspaper, the delivery of the upgraded version of the bomb was originally planned for the spring of 2023. However, according to a diplomatic cable, US officials told NATO allies during a closed meeting in Brussels in October that the deployment is now planned for December this year.The decision was made in light of the Ukraine crisis and perceived threats emanating from Russia, although the Pentagon has refrained from explicitly drawing any links, the newspaper said.Experts told Politico that the US decision is more likely aimed toward Europe than Russia. One expert described it as "a way to assure the allies when they are feeling particularly threatened by Russia."In December 2021, it was reported that the US military-industrial complex had handed over to the Department of Defense the first production sample of the upgraded B61-12 atomic bomb. The B61 aerial bomb has been in service since 1968 with several modifications. The new bomb can be dropped from the B2 and B-21 strategic bombers, as well as F-15, F-16, F-35, and Tornado fighter jets.

