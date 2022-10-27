UPDATE: Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry

No Signs of Kiev Preparing for Large-Scale Attack on Kherson Yet - Authorities

There are no signs that the Ukrainian troops are preparing a large-scale offensive against the Kherson Region yet, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.



"So far we do not see signs of a large-scale counteroffensive on the Kherson Region. There are separate attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped," Stremousov said.



He said a territorial defense staff, led by acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo, had been formed in the region.