International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2022
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/update-kievs-execution-of-military-operations-constitutes-war-crimes---russian-foreign-ministry-1102747042.html
UPDATE: Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry
UPDATE: Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry
On 23 October, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T04:47+0000
2022-10-27T04:48+0000
russian precision strikes on ukraine
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101895091_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19a155198ce7dced78c4538ba65a21cb.jpg
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101895091_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b8fa4a940a30ddf187ceded33e29ee2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
ukraine, russia, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Ukrainian forces shell center of Donetsk - Sputnik International

UPDATE: Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry

04:47 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 04:48 GMT 27.10.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
On 23 October, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a provocation by detonating a "dirty bomb" so that it could then blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that during its trip to Ukraine the agency will concentrate on two sites to assess whether there has been a possible nuclear material deviation. However, he added that if there are further causes of concern, the IAEA will conduct more investigations.
Earlier in the week, Grossi announced that IAEA experts were preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the days ahead after Russia made statements about alleged nefarious activities. This came on the heels of Moscow's allegation that Ukraine has created a "dirty bomb".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday - commenting on Grossi's plans to visit Ukraine after the "dirty bomb" reports - that Russia is in a very constructive dialogue with the agency which it plans to maintain.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:48 GMT 27.10.2022
No Signs of Kiev Preparing for Large-Scale Attack on Kherson Yet - Authorities
There are no signs that the Ukrainian troops are preparing a large-scale offensive against the Kherson Region yet, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

"So far we do not see signs of a large-scale counteroffensive on the Kherson Region. There are separate attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped," Stremousov said.

He said a territorial defense staff, led by acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo, had been formed in the region.
04:48 GMT 27.10.2022
Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала