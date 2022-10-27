UPDATE: Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry

On 23 October, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made several calls to his foreign counterparts to express Russia's concern that Kiev was preparing a provocation by detonating a "dirty bomb" so that it could then blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday that during its trip to Ukraine the agency will concentrate on two sites to assess whether there has been a possible nuclear material deviation. However, he added that if there are further causes of concern, the IAEA will conduct more investigations.
Earlier in the week, Grossi announced that IAEA experts were preparing to visit two nuclear facilities in Ukraine in the days ahead after Russia made statements about alleged nefarious activities. This came on the heels of Moscow's allegation that Ukraine has created a "dirty bomb".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday - commenting on Grossi's plans to visit Ukraine after the "dirty bomb" reports - that Russia is in a very constructive dialogue with the agency which it plans to maintain.
No Signs of Kiev Preparing for Large-Scale Attack on Kherson Yet - Authorities
There are no signs that the Ukrainian troops are preparing a large-scale offensive against the Kherson Region yet, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.
"So far we do not see signs of a large-scale counteroffensive on the Kherson Region. There are separate attempts to probe and break through our defense line, but they are all stopped," Stremousov said.
He said a territorial defense staff, led by acting regional governor Vladimir Saldo, had been formed in the region.
Kiev's Execution of Military Operations Constitutes War Crimes - Russian Foreign Ministry