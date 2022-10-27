https://sputniknews.com/20221027/tokyos-new-economic-package-could-exceed-1986bln---reports-1102746497.html

Tokyo's New Economic Package Could Exceed $198.6Bln - Reports

Tokyo's New Economic Package Could Exceed $198.6Bln - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's new economic package could exceed 29 trillion yen ($198.6 billion) against a background of soaring prices of utilities, food, and... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T02:50+0000

2022-10-27T02:50+0000

2022-10-27T02:50+0000

world

asia & pacific

japan

stimulus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102652/51/1026525183_0:540:5184:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cea2346abe9cd5c99eb7e8dc18b17f8c.jpg

On Wednesday, Japanese news agency Kyodo cited a source as saying that the Japanese government is expected to release details of the 25 trillion yen package on Friday.However, NHK cited sources as saying that the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan believes that this amount would not be enough given the sharp decline in the yen, Japan's national currency, and rising energy prices. Therefore, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday night, during which they outlined an economic package exceeding 29 trillion yen.The package is expected to include reimbursements to households and commercial organizations for their electricity and gas bills, as well as subsidies to wholesale fuel suppliers. Moreover, the package is expected to include financial support for pregnant women stipulating the payment of 100,000 yen to reimburse for the cost of raising a child under the age of two.The prices in Japan have been rising for 13 months in a row. The increase is mainly caused by rising prices for energy resources, which Japan is forced to import in great amounts, and the low exchange rate of the yen against the US dollar.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

asia & pacific, japan, stimulus