Terrorists Inciting Anti-Russian Sentiment in Central Asia, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

"For a year and a half, Daesh has significantly increased its propaganda and recruitment campaign built on pseudo-religious calls for the creation of a 'global caliphate,' focusing on Afghan national minorities and people from neighboring countries. Terrorists are inciting anti-Russian sentiments in the region, including in the context of the special military operation in Ukraine," Syromolotov said.Daesh's Afghan branch, Wilayat Khorasan, is now the most numerous and combat-ready terrorist group with developed international ties, the Russian diplomat added. To date, it consists of more than 6,000 militants.On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the high concentration of terrorist groups in Afghanistan, especially along its borders with other Central Asian states, posed a potential risk to post-Soviet countries, with many militants trying to infiltrate Russia and its neighbors.Attempts to commit terrorist attacks in Russia have increased significantly in 2022 against the backdrop of the country's special military operation in Ukraine and related global instability. Monday marked the latest attempted terrorist attack prevented by Russia's Federal Security Service this year. Daesh supporters were detained in the city of Pyatigorsk located in Stavropol Territory for preparing an explosion in a local police department.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

