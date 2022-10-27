https://sputniknews.com/20221027/tanzania--s-koreas-pms-meet-in-seoul-discuss-economic-ties-joint-projects-1102760172.html

Tanzania & S. Korea's PMs Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects

Tanzania & S. Korea's PMs Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa met with his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo, in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T11:04+0000

2022-10-27T11:04+0000

2022-10-27T11:04+0000

africa

tanzania

south korea

meeting

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102759860_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b112a3b4b9f6c5b5b8061c28b05b4ac.jpg

"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han was quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying at the meeting.The two prime ministers held talks on measures aimed at deepening the economic partnership between South Korea and Tanzania, including projects in shipbuilding, information technology and railways, according to the news agency. Han also asked his Tanzanian counterpart to help South Korean companies expand their presence in the market of the East African country.During the meeting, South Korea's prime minister pledged to further provide economic aid to its African partner.Majaliwa's visit came at a time when the two states were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.

https://sputniknews.com/20220805/tanzania-may-benefit-from-eus-gas-rush-in-the-wake-of-europes-self-harming-russia-sanctions-1098283057.html

tanzania

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tanzania, south korea, meeting