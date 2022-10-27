International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/tanzania--s-koreas-pms-meet-in-seoul-discuss-economic-ties-joint-projects-1102760172.html
Tanzania & S. Korea's PMs Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects
Tanzania & S. Korea's PMs Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa met with his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo, in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T11:04+0000
2022-10-27T11:04+0000
africa
tanzania
south korea
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102759860_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b112a3b4b9f6c5b5b8061c28b05b4ac.jpg
"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han was quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying at the meeting.The two prime ministers held talks on measures aimed at deepening the economic partnership between South Korea and Tanzania, including projects in shipbuilding, information technology and railways, according to the news agency. Han also asked his Tanzanian counterpart to help South Korean companies expand their presence in the market of the East African country.During the meeting, South Korea's prime minister pledged to further provide economic aid to its African partner.Majaliwa's visit came at a time when the two states were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.
https://sputniknews.com/20220805/tanzania-may-benefit-from-eus-gas-rush-in-the-wake-of-europes-self-harming-russia-sanctions-1098283057.html
tanzania
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102759860_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c80c4760eee2700e8fffb368c3c3f80f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tanzania, south korea, meeting
tanzania, south korea, meeting

Tanzania & S. Korea's PMs Meet in Seoul, Discuss Economic Ties, Joint Projects

11:04 GMT 27.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ELIA BENNETTanzania Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa delivers a speech during the CAF 44th General assembly at the Arusha International Conference Centre in Arusha on August 10, 2022. - CAF on August 10, 2022 launched a new lucrative $100 million Super League aimed at injecting financial muscle to the cash-strapped clubs on the continent.
Tanzania Prime minister Kassim Majaliwa delivers a speech during the CAF 44th General assembly at the Arusha International Conference Centre in Arusha on August 10, 2022. - CAF on August 10, 2022 launched a new lucrative $100 million Super League aimed at injecting financial muscle to the cash-strapped clubs on the continent. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ELIA BENNET
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa met with his South Korean counterpart Han Duck-soo, in Seoul on Thursday to discuss bilateral economic cooperation between the two countries including Seoul's financial aid to Dodoma and joint projects.
"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han was quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying at the meeting.
The two prime ministers held talks on measures aimed at deepening the economic partnership between South Korea and Tanzania, including projects in shipbuilding, information technology and railways, according to the news agency.
Han also asked his Tanzanian counterpart to help South Korean companies expand their presence in the market of the East African country.
Songo Songo Gas Plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2022
Africa
Tanzania May Benefit From EU's Gas Rush in the Wake of Europe's Self-Harming Russia Sanctions
5 August, 18:39 GMT
During the meeting, South Korea's prime minister pledged to further provide economic aid to its African partner.
Majaliwa's visit came at a time when the two states were celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between them.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала