Skechers Tosses Kanye West Out of Their Offices After He Made an Unannounced Visit
© AP Photo / Ashley LandisFILE - Kanye West watches the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, on March 11, 2022 A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remark
The incident comes a day after the German sportswear company Adidas dropped the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer following antisemitic comments he made both online and in interviews. The end of the partnership with Adidas cost West his billionaire status, according to Forbes.
On Wednesday, the beleaguered rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was escorted out of the shoe company Skechers’ office in Los Angeles. West had apparently shown up to the office unannounced and uninvited and was escorted from the building by two executives, according to Skechers.
“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech,” Skechers said in a statement. “The company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.”
The awkward encounter between the controversial mogul and the shoe company comes just a day after Adidas dropped Kanye as a business partner. West’s billionaire status dropped to a net worth of $400 million, which comprises his music, real estate, and a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s fashion company, Skims. West’s deal with Adidas, who sold his Yeezy sneakers for $200 to $600 a pair, added $1.5 billion to his net worth.
“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” Skechers said in their statement.
After West revealed his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his YZYSZN9 Paris Week Fashion show and made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, he was dropped from several business deals including Adidas, Foot Locker, Gap, Balenciaga, and JP Morgan Chase. The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) dropped West as a client on Monday. The law firm Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, which was representing West in his divorce from Kardashian, also ended their partnership.
Despite Adidas ending their partnership with the disgraced rapper, the sportswear company still plans to sell the designs under their own name.
“Looking ahead, on our understanding, the company will not sell any Yeezy-branded products and all Yeezy products will be branded under Adidas brand,” said Edouard Aubin, a Morgan Stanley analyst, in a note on Tuesday.
“Adidas has the rights to existing Yeezy product designs and can sell these using Adidas branding (not Yeezy branding) following the termination of the Yeezy partnership, which Adidas intends to do,” said RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania. “Speaking to the company, it believes it can limit the loss of revenues through this strategy, and will also save on expenses related to royalty and marketing fees no longer payable in 2023.”