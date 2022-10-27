https://sputniknews.com/20221027/skechers-tosses-kanye-west-out-of-their-offices-after-he-made-an-unannounced-visit-1102744856.html

Skechers Tosses Kanye West Out of Their Offices After He Made an Unannounced Visit

The incident comes a day after the German sportswear company Adidas dropped the 45-year-old rapper and fashion designer following antisemitic comments he made... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, the beleaguered rapper and fashion designer Kanye West was escorted out of the shoe company Skechers’ office in Los Angeles. West had apparently shown up to the office unannounced and uninvited and was escorted from the building by two executives, according to Skechers.The awkward encounter between the controversial mogul and the shoe company comes just a day after Adidas dropped Kanye as a business partner. West’s billionaire status dropped to a net worth of $400 million, which comprises his music, real estate, and a 5% stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s fashion company, Skims. West’s deal with Adidas, who sold his Yeezy sneakers for $200 to $600 a pair, added $1.5 billion to his net worth.“Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation,” Skechers said in their statement.After West revealed his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at his YZYSZN9 Paris Week Fashion show and made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews, he was dropped from several business deals including Adidas, Foot Locker, Gap, Balenciaga, and JP Morgan Chase. The Creative Artists Agency (CAA) dropped West as a client on Monday. The law firm Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich, which was representing West in his divorce from Kardashian, also ended their partnership.Despite Adidas ending their partnership with the disgraced rapper, the sportswear company still plans to sell the designs under their own name.“Looking ahead, on our understanding, the company will not sell any Yeezy-branded products and all Yeezy products will be branded under Adidas brand,” said Edouard Aubin, a Morgan Stanley analyst, in a note on Tuesday.

