Russian Embassy Sends Note to French Foreign Ministry After Ukrainians Assault Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian embassy in Paris handed over a note to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that officials take measures to investigate an... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

"We handed over an official note to the French Foreign Ministry demanding that it takes measures to investigate the case, punish perpetrators and further prevent situations where our citizens are exposed to danger on the territory of France," the embassy noted.The diplomatic mission added that it was closely watching further developments of the situation.Earlier in the day, a Russian woman told Sputnik that a group of Ukrainians attacked her family in the French city of Deauville in the Normandy region. After an argument, a Ukrainian man punched the woman's father, leaving him with a bruised nose. The police refused to detain the aggressor, she said.

