International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/putin-condoles-to-irans-raisi-after-terrorist-attack-in-shiraz-kremlin-1102756831.html
Putin Condoles to Iran's Raisi After Terrorist Attack in Shiraz: Kremlin
Putin Condoles to Iran's Raisi After Terrorist Attack in Shiraz: Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the terrorist attack in Shiraz, and also... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T09:56+0000
2022-10-27T09:56+0000
world
iran
russia
condolences
vladimir putin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100468716_0:60:3071:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_4c86ab35b8f4afa22091ce0f6b6aeee5.jpg
"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act committed in Shiraz," Putin said in a telegram. "I would like to confirm the readiness of the Russian side to further build up cooperation with Iranian partners in the anti-terrorist direction."The Russian leader noted that it was difficult to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of civilians — including children and women — within the walls of a religious shrine.He added that terrorism violated not only the laws, but also the norms of human morality.Putin conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those wounded.Earlier, Iranian media reported that an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday. As a result of the terrorist attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 injured.
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/armed-group-opens-fire-near-mausoleum-in-iran-over-dozen-people-killed---reports-1102730889.html
iran
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100468716_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a15cc271f2b681124ae989239e4146ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran, russia, condolences, vladimir putin
iran, russia, condolences, vladimir putin

Putin Condoles to Iran's Raisi After Terrorist Attack in Shiraz: Kremlin

09:56 GMT 27.10.2022
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin duting a work trip to Russia's Far East
Russian President Vladimir Putin duting a work trip to Russia's Far East - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after the terrorist attack in Shiraz, and also confirmed his readiness to increase cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
"Please accept my sincere condolences on the tragic consequences of the terrorist act committed in Shiraz," Putin said in a telegram. "I would like to confirm the readiness of the Russian side to further build up cooperation with Iranian partners in the anti-terrorist direction."
The Russian leader noted that it was difficult to imagine a more cynical crime than the murder of civilians — including children and women — within the walls of a religious shrine.
He added that terrorism violated not only the laws, but also the norms of human morality.
Putin conveyed words of sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those wounded.
Iranians carry the coffins at Shah Cheragh shrine of Shiraz on April 15, 2008 during the funeral of the people who were killed in a mosque blast on April 12 in the southern city of Shiraz. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
World
Over a Dozen Dead, Scores Injured After Armed Group Opens Fire Near Mausoleum in Iran
Yesterday, 15:28 GMT
Earlier, Iranian media reported that an armed group of people opened fire near the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Iranian city of Shiraz on Wednesday. As a result of the terrorist attack, at least 13 people were killed and another 45 injured.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала