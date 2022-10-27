International
BREAKING: West's Policy Toward Other Countries 'Dirty, Bloody,' Denies Nations Right to Sovereignty: Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-valdai-discussion-club-meeting-1102747365.html
President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting
President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting
The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting entitled 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone' is being held between 24 and 27 October. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T14:17+0000
2022-10-27T14:18+0000
russia
valdai discussion club
vladimir putin
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105837/54/1058375406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1d63d366cdd4662aced3155a33f26e0.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Moscow region.Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai since the club was founded in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which gave the event its name although the club meetings have been held in Sochi since 2014. The exception was 2020, when, because of the pandemic, the conference was held in Moscow, and the head of state participated via video link. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gjnj
President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting
2022-10-27T14:17+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105837/54/1058375406_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c29a03410c7af560a0b7597b190a96b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
valdai discussion club, vladimir putin, russia, видео
valdai discussion club, vladimir putin, russia, видео

President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting

14:17 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 27.10.2022)
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin takes part in final plenary session of Valdai International Discussion Club meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in final plenary session of Valdai International Discussion Club meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting entitled 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone' is being held between 24 and 27 October.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Moscow region.
Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai since the club was founded in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which gave the event its name although the club meetings have been held in Sochi since 2014. The exception was 2020, when, because of the pandemic, the conference was held in Moscow, and the head of state participated via video link.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала