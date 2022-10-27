https://sputniknews.com/20221027/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-valdai-discussion-club-meeting-1102747365.html

President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting

President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting

The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting entitled 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone' is being held between 24 and 27 October. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T14:17+0000

2022-10-27T14:17+0000

2022-10-27T14:18+0000

russia

valdai discussion club

vladimir putin

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105837/54/1058375406_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b1d63d366cdd4662aced3155a33f26e0.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Moscow region.Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai since the club was founded in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which gave the event its name although the club meetings have been held in Sochi since 2014. The exception was 2020, when, because of the pandemic, the conference was held in Moscow, and the head of state participated via video link. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

gjnj President Putin Delivers Speech at Valdai Discussion Club Meeting 2022-10-27T14:17+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

valdai discussion club, vladimir putin, russia, видео