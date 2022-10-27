https://sputniknews.com/20221027/president-putin-delivers-speech-at-valdai-discussion-club-meeting-1102747365.html
The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting entitled 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone' is being held between 24 and 27 October. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Moscow region.Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai since the club was founded in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which gave the event its name although the club meetings have been held in Sochi since 2014. The exception was 2020, when, because of the pandemic, the conference was held in Moscow, and the head of state participated via video link. Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
14:17 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 14:18 GMT 27.10.2022)
The 19th Valdai Discussion Club meeting entitled 'A Post-Hegemonic World: Justice and Security for Everyone' is being held between 24 and 27 October.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a plenary session of the 19th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in the Moscow region.
Vladimir Putin has traditionally met with members of Valdai since the club was founded in 2004. The first conference was held in Veliky Novgorod near Lake Valdai, which gave the event its name although the club meetings have been held in Sochi since 2014. The exception was 2020, when, because of the pandemic, the conference was held in Moscow, and the head of state participated via video link.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!