Pope Appeals for Peace; Russia Raises Dirty Bomb Allegations at UNSC

The IAEA will be inspecting two Ukrainian sites due to Russia's allegations that extremist elements are preparing a dangerous provocation using a low-yield... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Pope Appeals for Peace; Russia Raises Dirty Bomb Allegations at UNSC The IAEA will be inspecting two Ukrainian sites due to Russia's allegations that extremist elements are preparing a dangerous provocation using a low-yield nuclear weapon known as a "dirty bomb."

Professor Nicolai Petro, Professor of Political Science at the University of Rhode Island, specializing in Ukraine and Russia, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The Pope is appealing for a ceasefire in Ukraine to lower the chance of an apocalyptic nuclear war. Also, Nancy Pelosi is calling for victory over Russia and Russia continues to sound the alarm about Ukrainian militants using a dirty bomb.K. J. Noh, Peace Activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. Russia is creating hope that Asia can withstand a US-led NATO multi-pronged attack. Also, China says that its timetable for reunification with Taiwan will not be rushed.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the dirty bomb allegations against Ukrainian Nazis. The IAEA will be inspecting two Ukrainian sites due to Russia's allegations that extremist elements are preparing a dangerous provocation using a low yield nuclear weapon known as a "dirty bomb."Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst joins us to discuss UK politics. Rishi Sunak has said that he will continue the neocon policies of the Boris Johnson/Liz Truss administrations towards Ukraine. Also, Boris Johnson will continue to mobby for support of the Nazis in Ukraine.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss Africa. Western imperialism has reached its limits in Africa as more and more nations turn eastward for economic and political support. Also, a massacre in Chad demonstrates the West's democracy contradictions.Dr. Jemima Pierre, Associate Professor of Black Studies and Anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review," segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. We examine the colonial comprador government that pretends to speak for the Haitian people as it bends to every whim of the US empire. Also, Haitians feel that the time for revolution has come.Ted Rall, political cartoonist, and syndicated columnist joins us to discuss US politics and the media. The media continues to push false narratives in favor of the US deep state. Also, the White House seems to be claiming that Twitter is a national security asset.James Counts Early, former Assistant Secretary of Education and Public Service at the Smithsonian Institution and board member at the Institute for Policy Studies, in Washington, DC, joins us to discuss the Global South. Former Brazilian president Lula De Silva has almost completed his comeback from prison to president. Also, 73% of Venezuelans distrust the right-wing opposition parties.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

